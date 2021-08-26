MILWAUKEE- The Big Gig is reloading. After two headliners dropped out of the festival this week, citing concerns over the pandemic, a half-dozen new names were added to the lineup.

Rockers Eve 6 will play the Generac Power Stage at 2pm on September 4th.

Natasha Bedingfield will play the Johnson Controls World Soundstage on September 16th at 8pm.

Neon Trees will play the Uline Warehouse Stage on September 18th at 8pm.

The Flaming Lips will play the Generac Power Stage on September 18th at 10pm.

Gego Y Nony will play the Miller Lite Oasis on September 18th at 8pm.

Lunay will play the Miller Lite Oasis on September 18th at 10pm.

Earlier this week both The Pixies and Modern English dropped off the festival lineup, citing concerns over the Delta variant.

You can find a complete Summerfest lineup here.