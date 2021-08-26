UPDATE 10PM

MILWAUKEE- A 33 year old man is dead following a police pursuit on the city’s north side.

Milwaukee Police Inspector Willie Murphy says officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly near 39th Street and North Avenue around 6:50 Thursday night. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the suspect fled.

MPD pursued the suspect and the chase came to an end when the suspect crashed his vehicle on the 2800 block of 41st Street. Murphy says the suspect then fled on foot and brandished a gun.

According to police, the suspect refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot. He later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Murphy says a handgun was found at the scene.

The two officers involved are both with the Milwaukee Police Department. One is a 31 year old with more than 3 years of experience, the other is a 29 year old officer with four years of experience.

The Waukesha Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.

ORIGINAL POST

MILWAUKEE- A large contingent of Milwaukee Police, as well as the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, are gathered near Sherman Park tonight.

The Milwaukee Police Department right now is only calling it a “critical incident” and have not provided any more information.

Video from our news partners at TMJ4 shows police officers putting crime tape around a house near the intersection earlier this evening.

PIO with @MilwaukeePolice are calling this a CRITICAL INCIDENT at the moment. pic.twitter.com/JhjQUmA279 — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 27, 2021

Residents tell WTMJ they saw several MPD Squad cars racing towards the park around 7:30 tonight.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.