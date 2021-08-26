Three time Team USA Paralympic wheelchair basketball player Nate Hinze has a remarkable life journey.

“I kind of joke, when I give presentations to kids, (I tell them) I have a golf club in my leg,” said Hinze.

When Hinze was a junior at Cedar Grove-Belgium High School, he was diagnosed with a from of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

“(We) found a tumor in March (2005) which was just about the end of basketball season. Then I had to go through my treatment at Children’s of Wisconsin. In August of 2005 I needed a surgery to remove the tumor which took away my ability to run, jump, play what we call able bodied sports,” Hinze said.

He finished high school and later attended U-W Whitewater. It just happened that the university had 1 of 8 wheelchair basketball teams in the nation for college athletes at the time. That’s where Hinze’s Paralympic path began and he’s never looked back.

