Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is to be named the new United States Ambassador to Luxembourg, TMJ4 News in collaboration with The Milwaukee Business Journal have learned. Barrett first became mayor in 2004, when he defeated incumbent Mayor Marvin Pratt. He was re-elected in 2008, 2012, 2016, and most recently in 2020.

Luxembourg is a Western European nation that lies between France and Germany. It is slightly smaller than the state of Rhode Island and about half the size of Delaware, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Barrett is expected to address his nomination at 4 o’clock this afternoon.