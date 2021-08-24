Students and parents are preparing for a return to the classroom, but many are saying there is added worry this year as coronavirus cases continue to surge and mask and vaccine mandates continue to be debated.

Calie Herbst of MKEwithKids.com says now is the time to talk to your kids about how they are feeling.

“Just asking them, ‘Do you have any questions about going back to school? Do you feel prepared?’ You don’t want to ask leading questions like ‘So are you extremely anxious and nervous?’ But just you know ‘How are you feeling? Do you have any questions?’ And now is a good time to do that because you can talk through together any worries they may have.”

