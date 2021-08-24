An NBA Championship will keep Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee for the next four seasons.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the team has agreed to a three-year extension to his current contract. Budenholzer was entering his final year of that contract this upcoming season.

Budenholzer – a two-time NBA coach of the year who had been entering the final year of his deal — now ties himself to the Bucks through the 2024-2025 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2021

Moments later, the Bucks confirmed the extension.

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed head coach Mike Budenholzer to a multi-year contract extension.https://t.co/GHrXthq7SG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 25, 2021

“What an incredible journey we’ve been on and winning the NBA Championship this season makes us appreciate how difficult it is to win and how grateful we are to have the best players and coaches in place to get the job done,” says Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan. “Mike’s strong leadership, coaching expertise, commitment to player development, and adaptability have been instrumental as we work together to compete for and win championships. We’re thrilled with the work Bud has done together with Jon Horst and Peter Feigin and are proud to sign him to this extension.”

“The appreciation I have for being a part of the Bucks organization is hard to express,” says Budenholzer. “And today, to realize that Marc and Wes and Jamie from our ownership group, along with Jon as our GM, have extended my contract to be the head coach is very special — thank you!

“The players make the success happen on and off the court. We have the best players and to them I am grateful. They’ve grown and we’ve grown together during the last three seasons. We’ve had success along the way, finishing with an NBA Championship this season! The assistant coaches’ efforts and contributions to our success has been so vital also. Each of them individually are so important to me, and collectively they make so much good happen for me and our players. We all can’t wait to get back to work and face the great challenge of competing again for an NBA Championship. Again, being a part of the Bucks organization is very special. Let’s keep getting better and building great teams and doing great work on and off the court. Let’s go Bucks!!!”

Since joining the team in 2018, Budenholzer has a 162-65 record during the regular season, including a NBA Coach of the Year award for the 2018-19 season. Questions about his future had been a back burner issue due to the Bucks leaving the playoffs before reaching the NBA Finals during his first two seasons.

The contract extension means Budenholzer will lead the Bucks through the 2024-25 season.