It’s not often a weather forecast that doesn’t include snow, ice and cold temperatures forces schools to adjust their schedule, but that is the case for Milwaukee Public Schools.

The district announcing the weather forecast has prompted them to have Wednesday, August 25, 2021 be a half-day for classes.

Important UPDATE from MPS:



MPS will close schools early on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 due to the weather.



Read more at https://t.co/xjkaA4rlNZ — Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) August 25, 2021

As for when schools will close for the day:

Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

MPS says breakfast and lunch will be served, and busses will be available to pick up students at early dismissal. Families that normally pick up their child from school will need to adhere to the scheduled times above.

All after-school activities, Recreation Child Care Camps, Community Learning Centers (CLCs), Safe Places will be canceled for the afternoon and evening.

Our news partners at TMJ4 News says parents and teachers have concerns about learning conditions inside several buildings where the air condition unit is not working property.