MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating several shootings that left four people dead within about six hours Monday night.

The first happened around 5:50 p.m. near N. 45th St. and W. Hadley St.

Investigators say an 18-year-old woman was killed after an argument. Police are looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to the Rufus King neighborhood around 7:20 p.m. for a reported shootout between two people. Police say a 20-year-old man was killed.

An 18-year-old man was also injured in the shooting and taken into custody.

A third shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. near N. 36th St. and W. Hadley St.

Police say a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are also looking into the shooting death of an unidentified man near N. 21st St. and W. Meinecke St. just after 11:30 p.m.

No suspects are in custody.