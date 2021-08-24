MADISON- University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is pushing back against Republican lawmakers who claim campuses need their permission to implement COVID-19 policies.

“We have case law going back to 1895 that gives us the statutory, and case law, authority, to conduct our buildings, to supervise our buildings, and to operate them in a safe manner,” Thompson said. “That’s what I intend to do and therefore I’m not going to put forth these in rules because the administrative rules already said we have the authority under the chapter so why go through the effort.”

“We have to provide a very safe atmosphere and that’s what I’ve always wanted to do and what I’ve done in the past,” Thompson said.

System schools implemented a range of protocols this month heading into the fall semester, including mask and testing mandates. Republican lawmakers responded by voting to block the system from implementing any COVID-19 policies without approval from the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee.

Thompson said Tuesday that the system doesn’t need political approval for every internal management decision and legally controls access to its buildings and facilities.

“We have to provide a very safe atmosphere and that’s what I’ve always wanted to do and what I’ve done in the past,” Thompson said.

In a response to Thompson’s statements, Republican State Senator Steve Nass said he was going to urge Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to file a lawsuit against the UW System to force them to comply with state law.

Thompson said he was ready for whatever legal fight comes their way, “If they want to sue me, fine. We will answer it. We will be in circuit court, we’ll be in supreme court, we’ll be in federal court: wherever they want to go,” President Thompson said on a press call with reporters. “I think they’re gonna lose; I think they’re gonna waste their time. And I haven’t heard anybody yet from the legislature call up and say ‘We’re gonna start a lawsuit against you.’”