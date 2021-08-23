MILWAUKEE- Workers at one of Milwaukee’s most popular coffee shop chains have won the right to form a union.

Employees voted 106-99 to form a union that will be represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494. The unionization efforts are still subject to certification.

“Today we are pleased to announce that workers at Colectivo Coffee have voted to unionize, giving them a powerful voice in their workplace,” IBEW Local 494 Business Manager Dean A. Warsh said in a statement. “Colectivo Coffee workes have worked diligently for the opportunity to have their voices heard.”

The initial push to unionize was started a year ago and the initial vote in April ended in a 99 to 99 tie.

In an Instagram post this afternoon, Colectivo management said they were, “disappointed by this result,” adding that, “A majority of our coworkers did not vote in favor of unionization and because the NLRB counted votes of several individuals who announced their resignations prior to the close of the election.” Despite their stance, the organization said it would ‘respect the rules and bargain in good faith.’

Once the votes are certified, the 500 employees at the coffee roaster will become the largest union of its kind.