An investigation is underway after a fatal chase and shooting involving law enforcement on Milwaukee’s south side early Sunday morning.

Greenfield Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 1:36 near South 35th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue when the vehicle fled. It eventually crashed near South Layton Boulevard and West Becher Street.

After the crash, the suspect reportedly fired a weapon at an officer, striking a 36-year-old officer, who has 3-years experience, multiple times. Two other officers, a 32-year-old with 2-and-a-half years experience and a 22-year-old with 3-years experience, fired their weapons at the 31-year-old Milwaukee man, striking him.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the suspect died at the scene.

The injured officer is reported to be receiving treatment at a hospital. He was in critical, but stable, condition at last word.

#Breaking Now: Medical examiner says a 31-year-old man died at 27th and Beecher. We can see a car smashed… surrounded by police. We are hoping to learn what lead up to this. Stay with us https://t.co/jtYkJnXtir pic.twitter.com/Th1rVsinCc — Julia Fello TMJ4 (@JuliaFello) August 22, 2021

A large law enforcement presence remained at the scene through the morning hours. That included Milwaukee and Greenfield Police, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.