Saturday will be another busy sports day in Wisconsin.

The Brewers and Nationals will square off at American Family Field at 3:05pm. WTMJ’s coverage of the Brewers Radio Network begins at 2:30pm. Reminder, you can hear the Brewers on the WTMJ Mobile app and on WTMJ.com if you live within the five county area.

Due to the Brewers, the Packers/Jets preseason game Saturday afternoon will be broadcast on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee. This game can also be streamed here using a computer or laptop. NFL rules prohibit the game from being streamed on a mobile device.

WTMJ-AM will join coverage of the Packers Radio Network following the conclusion of the Brewers Radio Network.