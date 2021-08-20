More and more places are requiring proof of that you’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Whether it’s a music festival or if you’re traveling to a different country, it’s a good idea to have your vaccination card tucked away in your wallet.

But what happens if you misplace your card or lose it all together?

City of Milwaukee Health Department’s Emily Tau says it’s easy to get your vaccine information if you need a replacement document.

“If you go to our website at Milwaukee.gov/coronavirus you’ll see a link to the Wisconsin immunization registry right on the webpage. If you click on there, all you need to do is input your basic information and you can pull up your immunization history that you’ve done in the state of Wisconsin. So from there, you’ll be able to see your Covid vaccination status and print off the form right from there and you can show that at any of these festivals or event venues as your proof of vaccination.”

