MILWAUKEE- More than 841,000 people explored the Wisconsin State Fair this year.

According to a release from the Fair this afternoon 841,074 people explored state fair park during the Fair’s 11 day run.

“We have an overwhelming amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have hosted the 170th Wisconsin State Fair and celebrate everything we should be so proud of in our great state,” said Kathleen O’Leary, chief executive officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Seeing smiling faces enter our gates again after 724 days was a tremendous accomplishment for our staff, vendors, exhibitors, and board of directors. While we were faced with challenging weather conditions for several days, we persevered to provide the best experience possible for all.”

In addition to visitor numbers, the Fair also released data regarding cream puffs sold (nearly 300,000), animals entered into competitions this year (8,000), and funds raised through the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction ($303,800).