Brewers fans hoping to get a Ben Sheets bobblehead Sunday will have to wait a little longer.

The team announcing Thursday that the 35-thousand are caught in a shipping delay that will prevent them from arriving at American Family Field in time for the teams’ 2000s Decade Weekend, which is when they were scheduled to be handed out.

As a joke, the team announced that the bobbles are missing, claiming that several of them were spotted “vacationing in Hawaii, zip-lining in Costa Rica, and hiking in Yellowstone”

Image: Milwaukee Brewers

To make up for this, the team will give fans a Potluck Bobblehead. That means fans will get a random bobblehead from another 2021 promotional date. They will also get a raincheck voucher for the Ben Sheets Bobblehead, which can be redeemed once they arrive in Milwaukee.

More information on this can be found here.