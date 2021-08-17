City leaders are pushing for ways to prevent reckless driving incidents.

It comes after two people were killed when they were hit by a drag racer on Milwaukee’s northwest side Sunday night. It was the second deadly drag racing crash in a week.

In a statement, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson said:

“As an elected official tasked with improving our city, as someone who drives the streets of Milwaukee regularly, and as a parent whose children will eventually share the road with others, I continue to be angered and upset by these incidents because they are not accidents and are simply 100% avoidable.

While steps have been taken to combat reckless driving, we must continue to push for more. I’m calling on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works to begin the process of altering built infrastructure, especially on State Highways in Milwaukee, that would physically disrupt the ability of reckless drivers to partake in these actions.”

In Milwaukee this year, 37 people have died from crashes involving reckless driving.

Johnson was a guest on Wisconsin’s Morning News. Click in the player above to hear the full interview.