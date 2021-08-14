MILWAUKEE- If you no longer want to attend Summerfest this year, you will have a short time to get your money back.

Summerfest setting up a refund window for tickets after announcing last week that they will require proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the festival grounds.

If you want to refund your tickets, though, you’ll have to act fast. The window closes on Monday, August 16th at 7pm.

Summerfest CEO Don Smiley discussed the change in protocol with WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner this week. You can listen to the interview below.

Summerfest starts on September 2nd and runs three consecutive weekends in September.