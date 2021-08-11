A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday for southeastern Wisconsin until 7 p.m.

The dangerously high temperatures also having an impact on many who remain without power after Tuesday night’s storms.

The Milwaukee Health Department has issued the following recommendations:



· Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to take a drink of water.

· Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and a hat.

· Find shade if you have to be outdoors.

· Avoid high-energy activities such as strenuous exercise.

· Take cool showers/baths to help lower your body temperature.

· Avoid using your oven when possible to prevent creating excess heat in your home

· Check in on family members and neighbors, especially those who are high-risk.

· Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.

· Take care of your pets. Do not leave pets in closed cars, be aware of the effect pavement temperatures have on your pet’s paws, and ensure pets have plenty of water available.

· Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible.

For a list of local cooling centers, click here.