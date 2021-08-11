Clean up was underway Wednesday morning after powerful storms rolled through southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday night. To make matters worse, more severe weather is in the forecast.

Crews in West Allis hard at work. Some massive trees uprooted near S. 68th and Rogers @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/mPqKWOP3qM — Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) August 11, 2021

Checking out the storm damage this morning. This MCTS bus stop shelter near Kern Park narrowly avoided being flattened by this tree @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/erxSsjWKtz — Tony Bettack (@tbettack10) August 11, 2021

As of 11am Wednesday, more than 106,000 We Energies customers remained without electricity. We Energies provided an update, the video is courtesy of TMJ4 News.

“This could be a multi-day restoration effort,” utility spokesman Brendan Conway told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News. “Some areas could be without power for a few days.”