Thousands are still cleaning up from Wednesday night’s storms, but Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky says more severe storms are on the way later today.

“It’s going to be another uncomfortably hot and humid day with temperatures reaching the lower 90s and heat index values up to around 105 by this afternoon. It looks like another line of storm rolls into southeast Wisconsin between 5 and 9 this evening. These storms will likely be severe with damaging straight line winds as the primary threat again.”