Longtime democratic Congressman Ron Kind will not seek re-election.

Kind, who’s represented central and western Wisconsin in Congress since 1997, is the longest running Congressman from the state.

“The truth is, I’m out of gas,” Kind said during his announcement this afternoon.

Kind narrowly defeated Republican Derrick Van Orden in 2020. Van Orden has already committed to run for the Congressional seat in 2022.

Governor Evers released the following statement on Kind’s decision.

“For more than two decades western Wisconsin has been able to count on Ron Kind. Thanks to his tremendous leadership, countless small businesses, farmers, and families have a brighter future ahead of them. While his voice in Congress is going to be sorely missed, his legacy as a pragmatic and selfless leader will continue to move Wisconsin forward. I wish Ron, Tawni, and their entire family well on their next chapter and I’m confident they’ll continue to play an important role in the direction of our state.”