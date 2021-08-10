The Big Gig will require everyone to be vaccinated or prove they are COVID-19 negative when they attend the festival this September, the Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced Tuesday.

“We feel this is the best course action for Summerfest,” President and CEO Don Smiley told WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner. “It really comes down to health, safety, and business. We couldn’t be in a position to lose headliners because we aren’t going along with their particular protocols.”

Summerfest will take place during the first three weekends in September at Henry Maier Festival park.

Upon entry at any gate, all attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test. An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card, or negative test will be accepted, according to Summerfest. Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screen shot or photo, on a phone. For any vaccine documentation in reprinted form (printed copy, phone screenshot, etc.), the entire front of the vaccination card must be visible, or it will not be accepted. Children under 12

“I strongly urge people to come early so they don’t get caught up in a crowd and have to wait in line,” Smiley explained.

The entrance protocol will also be in effect for the MWF-produced Little Big Town/BoDeans concert on Friday, August 13 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

“This is one of our best line-ups in years,” Smiley gushed. “It’s a great line-up. We hope people will come.”

The vaccination announcement comes as many musical artists begin to require fans be vaccinated in order to attend the shows.