The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan will allow the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sheboygan County to expire at 6:15pm. The storms have moved through the area and do not pose a threat anymore.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plymouth WI, Howards Grove WI, Elkhart Lake WI until 6:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/HGQV2J1UaW — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 8, 2021

A Flash Flood Advisory remains in effect until 1am Monday for Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, and Milwaukee Counties.