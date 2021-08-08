Elmbrook Little League Head Coach Jason Steichen

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The U-12 Elmbrook Little League team has already made history.

They won the 2021 Wisconsin Little League Championship, but now they’ve got bigger goals in mind.

“A lot of these guys have been playing baseball together since their U-8 year,” said head coach Jason Steichen. “Here we are five years later living every kid’s dream.”

The team now is preparing for the Little League World Series Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana.

“Throughout the state tournament, it hasn’t be one or two guys carrying us,” said Steichen. “It’s been all 13 players having big moments throughout the entire tournament.”

“I feel like our team is pretty good,” said Blake Schmitt, who plays shortstop. “We hit the ball and field the ball well.”

Elmbrook’s first game at regionals is Sunday, Aug. 8 at 12 p.m. against Michigan.

The top two teams advancing out of the Great Lakes Regional will head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the historic Little League World Series.

All regional games can be found on ESPN+.

