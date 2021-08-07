Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were already NBA champions. Now, they’re world champions.

Khris and Jrue are the first teammates to win an Olympic gold medal and an NBA title in the same year since Jordan and Pippen in 1992. pic.twitter.com/LsC4ZtG4NG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 7, 2021

Holiday finished with 11 points and five rebounds while Middleton added four points off the bench as Team USA defeated Team France 87-82 in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.

I’m really just want to be allowed in the house! Only Gold, nothing less! I love you https://t.co/GsTXveO81C — Jrue Holiday (@Jrue_Holiday11) August 7, 2021

Kevin Durant was the leading scorer for the United States with 29 points. He went 9-18 from the floor and 3-9 from the three-point line.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The United States will now go for a basketball sweep when the women’s team takes on Japan in the gold medal game. That game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.