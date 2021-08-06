A WTMJ Fleet Farm Storm Team Alert was in effect for over an hour Friday afternoon as severe thunderstorms moved through parts of southeast Wisconsin.

Between 4:15 and 5:30 p.m. the National Weather Service had Severe Thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Ozaukee and Jefferson counties.

The primary threat from these storms was hail, which was estimated to be around one-inch in diameter. That is big enough to cause damage. Gusty winds are also possible. The Sheboygan County Airport reported a wind gust of 63 miles-per-hour as the storms moved through.

Some pea sized hail too. — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 6, 2021

A line of storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph continues to move east, and staying north of I-94 pic.twitter.com/VTKzWkOXbX — Brian Gotter (@BrianGotter) August 6, 2021

Follow along with the latest weather conditions here.