One person is in custody after Muskego Police needed to treat a domestic altercation as a tactical situation.

They responded to a home on Longfellow Lane just before 3:40 p.m. for the incident, which was between a man and a woman with reports of possible gunshots fired inside.

When law enforcement arrived, they were able to get the woman to safety. The 41-year-old man remained inside the home and refused to cooperate.

This prompted police to issue a cell phone warning for people to avoid the area, and those inside nearby homes to shelter in place.

With assistance from the Suburban Critical Incident Team and New Berlin Police, contact was made with the suspect and he surrendered peacefully.

No one was injured during the incident, and police did not need to fire their weapons.

The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office is considering possible charges against the suspect.