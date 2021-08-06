MILWAUKEE- Northwestern Mutual is set to become the largest non-healthcare-sector employer in south-east Wisconsin to mandate that at least some of its employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an email to employees and obtained by our news partner TMJ4, the company says all employees who wish to work in their office will need to be fully vaccinated.

“Effective immediately, and for the foreseeable future, all opt-in employees and contractors working on a Northwestern Mutual campus during Phase II will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of full vaccination. If you are currently opted-in for Phase II, but are not fully vaccinated, you must begin working remotely by August 11. While you are on campus through August 10, you will be expected to follow all current safety protocols, including socially distancing and wearing a mask at all times, as outlined in our Return to Campus playbook.”

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Northwestern Mutual is one of the largest employers in south-east Wisconsin with roughly 5,000 employees. According to the company roughly 2,200 employees are working from campuses in Milwaukee, Franklin, and New York City.

Northwestern Mutual says the policy will go into effect on August 10th, with employees who are not vaccinated needing to work from home starting August 11th.

Many of the state and region’s largest employers requiring vaccinations are in the healthcare sector. Advocate Aurora, Ascension, and Froedert & The Medical College will require employees to be vaccinated by October or November.