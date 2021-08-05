UPDATE

The Amber Alert issued for a missing infant from Wisconsin Rapids has been canceled. Police say the 2-month old boy has been located.

Two people are in custody.

In a press release from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, the 2002 Toyota Camry was located in Columbia County. The investigation is ongoing and no other information will be given tonight.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Rio Police Department and Wood County Department of Human Services all assisted the WRPD.

ORIGINAL POST: 12:00PM

WISCONSIN RAPIDS- An Amber Alert is now active for a missing newborn and his mother, both from Wisconsin Rapids.

The suspect’s name is Haley N Pelot. She is 28 years old, white, standing 5ft 1 inches and weighs 120 pounds. Pelot is described to have brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has a tattoo of a flower on the left side of her ribs, the word ‘Hales’ on her neck, a tribal rose on one of her legs and two hearts on her back.

The baby is a two-month-old boy, 1ft 11 inches long, 9 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle police are looking for is a 2002 Toyota Camry, color silver with a black front bumper. The vehicle’s license plate is AHY 5345.

If you have any information about the listed suspect, child or vehicle, please contact Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at 715-421-8701