Human trafficking advocate and survivor Rebecca Bender. Photo Courtesy: Rebecca Bender.

40-year-old Rebecca Bender was an 18-year-old single mom and college student in Eugene, Oregon when she thought she’d met the love of her life.

Little did she know, the person who she thought was her boyfriend, was grooming her into the world of sex trafficking… a world she would be trapped in for six years.

Hear more about Rebecca’s story and the red flags of sex trafficking by clicking on the audio link above.

You can also see Rebecca speak live at the “Drive to Stop Traffick” event on Monday, August 9th at the River Club in Mequon. The event goes from 11am to 6:30pm.

She partnering with area non-profit Lacey’s Hope Project to bring attention to human trafficking happening across the country and here in Wisconsin.