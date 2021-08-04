MILWAUKEE- The Brewers, still in the thick of a playoff run this season, have announced their schedule for next year. The first game of the season will be on Thursday, March 31st against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field



Following the opening series against Arizona (March 31-April 2), Milwaukee will conclude its first homestand of the season against the San Francisco Giants (April 4-6).



The Brewers will face the American League East in Interleague play for the first time since 2017.



Milwaukee will host the Toronto Blue Jays (June 24-26), Tampa Bay Rays (Aug. 9-10) and New York Yankees (Sept. 16-18). The Brewers will travel to face the Baltimore Orioles (April 11-13), Tampa Bay Rays (June 28-29) and Boston Red Sox (July 29-31).



The yearly rivalry series against the Minnesota Twins will be played at Target Field from July 12-13 and at American Family Field from July 26-27.



The team’s longest road trip of the season is 10 games from May 23-June 1 against the San Diego Padres (May 23-25), St. Louis Cardinals (May 26-29) and Chicago Cubs (May 30-June 1).



Milwaukee has a pair of seven-game homestands, including against the San Diego Padres (June 2-5) and Philadelphia Phillies (June 7-9) from June 2-9. The Brewers will host the St. Louis Cardinals (June 20-23) and Toronto Blue Jays (June 24-26) from June 20-26.



The Brewers will play 15 of their final 21 games at American Family Field, concluding at home against the St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 27-28) and Miami Marlins (Sept. 29-Oct. 2).

You can view the team’s full 2022 schedule here.