A Silver Alert continues for a missing Milwaukee man not seen since July 31.

Jeffrey Frederick Lockwood was last seen at the Amtrak Station on West Saint Paul Avenue just after 2 p.m. last Saturday. He was seen traveling on foot.

The 63-year-old White male stands six-feet tall, weighs 185 pounds, has gray balding hair, brown eyes, and a goatee.

He was last wearing a gray Tractor Supply baseball hat, a long sleeve turquoise button-up shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with information as to where Lockwood may be is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.