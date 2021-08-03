With Wisconsin seeing the number of new daily COVID cases rising to levels not seen since January, concerns are growing that current efforts to slow the spread is not working.

President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin Doctor John Raymond tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News that is not the case. He says the current vaccines are still highly effective in preventing a person from catching COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

“The vaccines still protect you from the things that matter,” says Dr. Raymond. He adds other steps can help slow the spread to other people, especially those who may not be able to get the vaccine due to their own medical conditions. “Masking is another one that is responsible to protect people around you, and minimizing non-essential activities indoors where there might be crowds.”

Another issue that is growing in concern is what impact the rise in new cases will have on businesses trying to return to a level of normal seen prior to the pandemic. Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy says businesses are trying to adjust to all the new factors that are arising with this situation.

“This is going to put a little hitch in the giddy-up to get back to work,” says Sheehy, “probably slow things down, but I still think people are looking ahead to fall, getting back in the office.”

Dr. Raymond and Sheehy also addressed the need for a booster vaccine shot, as well as if the Deer District may become a super spreader event for COVID-19. Listen to the full briefing above.