Six people were injured by gunfire due to four shootings in Milwaukee late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Milwaukee Police say the majority of these shootings were due to arguments.

The first shooting took place around 11:25 p.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of North 15th Street, near West North Avenue. Police believe a large group of people got into an argument, which escalated to someone firing a gun. Three Milwaukee men, ages 29, 28 and 25, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police continue to search for the unknown suspect.

The second shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. Sunday on the 6200 block of West Sheridan Avenue, near West Silver Spring Drive. Police say a family argument led to the shooting, causing a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman to suffer a minor injury. A suspect was taken into custody.

The third shooting took place around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of North 15th Street, near West Atkinson Avenue. Police say a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman suffered a minor injury. A cause for this shooting remains under investigation, as well as a search for an unknown suspect.

The fourth shooting took place around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of North 37th Street, near West Center Avenue. Police say a 30-year-old Milwaukee man came to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury, which appeared to have happen during a fight. Police are searching for two unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips App.