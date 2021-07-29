Governor Tony Evers has declared a statewide State of Emergency following severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The storms caused widespread damage, downed trees and power lines, power outages, and road closures due to debris.



In a press release, Evers said: “Last night’s storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage. Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today. I’m declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need.”



The executive order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms.

It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty.