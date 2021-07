MILWAUKEE- A severe thunderstorm watch has been put in place for several counties in south-east Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service issuing the watch for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Walworth, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson county until 2 o’clock Thursday morning.

The NWS says the storm system could bring heavy rains and potentially damaging winds with gusts of up to 80 miles per hour.

An interactive radar can be found here.