Its full steam ahead for Milwaukee Public Schools.

MPS Superintendent Keith Posley still plan to have an early start on Aug. 16th and traditional start on Sep. 2nd but are still requiring masks

“We will continue with our facial covering as well as our social distancing, plexiglass barriers as well as pushing in fresh air in the morning and afternoon.” said Posley.

Students will also have access to windows, Hepa filters and other safety protocols that were practiced in the fall.

City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson brought to tears as she implores community members to get vaccinated.

“I was there when the first person died in Wisconsin, in a nursing home in Ozaukee County. We cannot do this again, so please, please get vaccinated” said Kirsten Johnson.

City officials encouraging eligible families to get vaccinated after acknowledging the dangers of the novel Delta variant. Required vaccinations will also be available for free at the Back to School Health Fair along with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mayor addressed vaccine misinformation that is being spread online.

“The earth is not flat and these are vaccines that have been proven to be effective. And I can’t as mayor, these false statements to go unchallenged.” said Barret

MPS is holding the Back-to-School Health Fairs on Friday, July 30th at Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education and Friday, August 6th at Southside Health Center. Both events will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.