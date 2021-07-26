GREEN BAY- A change under center for the Green Bay Packers may not be as immediate as previously thought.

After a tumultuous offseason in which Aaron Rodgers reportedly told people close to him that he did not want to play for the Packers anymore, NFL insider Ian Rapoport says #12 has changed his tune.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Packers brass also doubled down on the belief that Rodgers will be their quarterback this season.

During the annual shareholders meeting this morning both President Mark Murphy and General Manager Bryan Gutekunst said the front office expects #12 to be under center when the season begins next month.

“We want him back, we’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He’s our leader and we’re looking forward to winning another Super bowl,” Murphy said.

Gutekunst reiterated that the team is working to solve the issues with their quarterback, “We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues [Rodgers has raised], and we are hopeful for a positive resolution.”

The Packers open training camp on Tuesday.