The Forest County Potawatomi has named Dominic Ortiz as CEO and General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, the tribe announced Monday.

“I would like to thank the Tribal Council and the Forest County Potawatomi for the opportunity to join an amazing team,” said Ortiz in a statement. “I look forward to building upon their success and taking the brand to a new level for future generations.”

Ortiz, a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Business and the Harvard Business School’s General Manager/Executive Education program, has 17 years of experience in a number of leadership positions at several tribal casino properties across the country, according to a release from the Forest County Potawatomi.

His first day on the job is Monday.