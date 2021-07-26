Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales may soon have a new job.

As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Morales is one of four finalists for the open police chief job in the City of Fitchburg.

Earlier this month the City of Milwaukee announced a tentative $627,000 settlement with Morales who sued the City after he was demoted to police captain by the Fire and Police Commission last August. The agreement is set to be voted on by the full Milwaukee Common Council tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the City of Fitchburg Facebook page, the other finalists are:

Scott Lleinfeldt- A lieutenant with the Madison Police Department

Tony Reusga- Chief of Police with the Cross Plains Police Department

Vic Siebeneck- Capitain with the Salt Lake city Police Department in Utah

A public meet-and-greet with all four finalists has been scheduled for August 3rd.