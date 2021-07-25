MADISON, Wis.— College students in the UW System will be eligible for a scholarship opportunity if they’re willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

UW System President Tommy Thompson announced the “70 for 70” campaign Sunday.

Vaccinated students who attend universities that achieve at least 70% vaccination rates will be eligible for one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each.

Students at all UW System universities except UW-Madison are eligible for the drawing.

“As we welcome students back to campus this fall, we want their experience to be as normal and safe as we can make it,” Thompson said in a release. “That means students should get vaccinated, and we will incentivize it knowing that high vaccination rates are critical to our success. The ‘70 for 70’ campaign is key to helping our universities achieve higher vaccination rates, especially in the face of the looming threat the Delta variant poses.”

Numerous UW schools are also planning their own incentive programs.

UW System students aren’t required to be vaccinated to be on campus.