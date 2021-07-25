The Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) says new home construction numbers are on the rise, with a 38.1 percent increase in permits from January 1st to June 30th of this year in comparison to 2020.

WBA Executive Director Brad Boycks explains “The lack and competition of existing housing combined with low interest rates continue to play a huge role in the demand for new housing,” despite the high cost for building materials.

In the first half of 2021, 97 plats and 2,413 lots were approved. These numbers are on track to surpass

2020 totals, as there were 201 plats and 5,340 lots approved last year.