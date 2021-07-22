PARADE TIME AND ROUTE

The Bucks Championship parade will begin at 11 a.m. on East Wisconsin Avenue near ‘The Calling’ sculpture. The parade will then head west down Wisconsin Avenue, turn right on Water Street, left on McKinley Avenue before ending just north of Fiserv Forum. You can find a downloadable map of the route here.

STREET CLOSURES AND PARKING RESTRICTIONS

The following streets will be closed around Fiserv Forum:

West McKinley Avenue from North Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Drive to North 6th Street

West Juneau Avenue from North Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Drive to North 6th Street

North Vel R. Phillips Avenue from West McKinley Avenue to West Kilbourn Avenue

North 5th Street from West McKinley Avenue to West Juneau Avenue

When it comes to parking, several metered spots have been blocked off due to the parade. You can visit ParkMilwaukee.com to find what spots are available along with cost and location information.