MILWAUKEE- The 2020-21 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate their first championship in 50 years with a parade through downtown Milwaukee tomorrow, Thursday, July 22, beginning at 11 a.m.

Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will take part in the parade, which will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. The parade will then proceed west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north onto N. Water St. From there, the route will continue on N. Water St. to E. Knapp St. before ending on E. Knapp St. at the Milwaukee River.

You can download a PDF version of the Bucks championship parade map here.

Following the parade, a championship celebration will be held in Deer District with Bucks players, coaches, owners and executives taking the stage. The championship celebration will take place in Block 6 of Deer District, which is located directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St. The stage will be setup on the north side of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth St. and McKinley Ave, with viewing areas and screens setup throughout Deer District. The anticipated start time of the championship celebration is 12:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will also attend the championship celebration in Deer District, with Bucks sign language interpreter Brice Christianson providing American Sign Language for full inclusion for deaf fans.