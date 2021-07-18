Milwaukee Police are investigating two homicides from Sunday morning.

They got word of the first just after 6 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Hadley Street, near North 13th Street. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries, and later died at a hospital while trying to receive treatment. Police say the shooting was the result of an argument, and they are searching for a known suspect.

They got word of the second just before 8:30 a.m. when they found the victim, a male in his late teens, with fatal gunshot injuries on the 1900 block of North 37th Street, near West Lisbon Avenue. Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting, and are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information on these shootings are asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.