A serious motorcycle accident shut down all lanes of traffic on I-41 Northbound near Burleigh Street on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. and remained closed for about three hours.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the operator of the bike was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

All northbound lanes of I-41 are closed at W. Burleigh St. due to a motorcycle crash. The operator of the involved motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area medical facility in critical condition. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) July 18, 2021

The interstate was reopened around 10:00 p.m.

Get the latest updated traffic information by clicking here.