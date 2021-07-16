A juvenile girl is injured after she was shot while trying to steal a vehicle in downtown Kenosha Friday evening.

Kenosha Police say it took place around 5:30 p.m. at a gas station near 50th Street and Sheridan Road.

It began when the vehicle was left running and unattended by its owner, which allowed the juvenile girl to try to steal it.

As she was driving the vehicle away, the owner fired shots at the car.

The juvenile girl was struck and transported by Flight For Life to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police took the person who fired shots into custody.

An investigation continues.