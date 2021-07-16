A Milwaukee man will serve life in prison without parole for causing the death of a woman and two of the children they had together.

Judge Stephanie Rothstein sentenced Arzel Ivery Friday to three concurrent life sentences without the chance for extended supervision.

The sentence comes several months after he pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Amarah Banks and daughters Zaniya Ivery, who was 5, and Cameria Banks, who was four.

The three were reported missing back in February of 2020 for about a week, prompting an AMBER Alert for the two daughters, before their bodies were found in a garage on Milwaukee’s north side.

Ivery was arrested by Memphis Police at about the same time.

In the criminal complaint, Ivery told investigators he got into an argument with Banks after attending a funeral for their son. This led Ivery to strangle Banks to death, and they he strangled Zaniya and Cameria.

WATCH THE SENTENCING HEARING BELOW: