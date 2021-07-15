With everyone stepping up, the series is tied at 2 games a piece. Next up: game 5 in Phoenix. Bucks in 6? Sounds good to us!

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Sun 109-103.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks is congratulated by teammates during the second half in Game Four of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks blocks a shot by Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate a win against the Phoenix Suns in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Comedian Dave Chappelle poses for a photo with a fan after Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks knocks the ball out of the hands of Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Oscar Robinson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wave to the crowd durig a time out during the first half in Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks grabs a rebound against Torrey Craig #12 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is congratulated byu teammates as he walks to the bench during the first half in Game Four of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the first half in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Chris Tucker looks on during the first half in Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: A general view of rally towels on seats before Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.