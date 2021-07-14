RACINE COUNTY- Both the victim and the shooter involved in Tuesday morning’s ambush style attack have been identified by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 22 year old Anthony Griger of Elkhorn. Griger was killed while he was pumping gas at the Pilot Travel Center off Highway K. Griger leaves behind a wife.

The suspect has been identified as 32 year old John R. McCarthy of Hartland.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says McCarthy walked up to Griger at the gas station and shot him before shooting at another vehicle and eventually fleeing the scene. According to the Sheriff McCarthy then pulled into a Mobile station where he confronted an off duty Racine County Investigator. The two exchanged gunfire. The investigator was hit several times and McCarthy was killed.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigator suffered non life threatening injuries, including broken bones in his pelvic area.

A motive for the shooting has not been established. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has set up an information tip line at (262) 636-3990.